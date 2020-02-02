Cute and affordable Apple AirPods cases you just can't resist

AirPods. Who knew that these diminutive wonders saved many quarters for Apple themselves. Or perhaps they already did.

What Apple probably didn't realise is how their darling product has spawned an entire sub-category. Much like how mobile phone cases took off with the iPhone, we're seeing the same with the AirPods.

Just take a look at these absolutely irresistible cases we found on AliExpress.

NINTENDO, XBOX AND NINTENDO SWITCH

BUBBLE TEA

SUPER MARIO & MUSHROOM

CUP NOODLE

TIM BURTON'S BATMOBILE

A BANANA

INSTAGRAM

M&M'S

KINDER SURPRISE

DARTH VADER & STORMTROOPER

MICKEY, LINE FRIENDS & MONSTERS INC.

RICK AND MORTY

MINIONS

GUDETAMA

CONDOMS

CIGARETTE BOXES

GRENADES

JOHNSON'S BABY LOTION & BABY CREAM

FAST FOOD - MCDONALD'S

POKEMON

PIKACHU

GROOT

MOTOROLA PAGER

EASTER ISLAND MOAI STATUE

MURAKAMI FLOWER

RUGGED PROTECTIVE CASE

This article was first published in Geek Culture.