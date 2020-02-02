Cute and affordable Apple AirPods cases you just can't resist

PHOTO: AliExpress
AirPods. Who knew that these diminutive wonders saved many quarters for Apple themselves. Or perhaps they already did.

What Apple probably didn't realise is how their darling product has spawned an entire sub-category. Much like how mobile phone cases took off with the iPhone, we're seeing the same with the AirPods.

Just take a look at these absolutely irresistible cases we found on AliExpress.

NINTENDO, XBOX AND NINTENDO SWITCH

PHOTO: AliExpress

BUBBLE TEA

PHOTO: AliExpress

SUPER MARIO & MUSHROOM

PHOTO: AliExpress

CUP NOODLE

PHOTO: AliExpress

TIM BURTON'S BATMOBILE

PHOTO: AliExpress

A BANANA

PHOTO: AliExpress

INSTAGRAM

PHOTO: AliExpress

M&M'S

PHOTO: AliExpress

KINDER SURPRISE

PHOTO: AliExpress

DARTH VADER & STORMTROOPER

PHOTO: AliExpress

MICKEY, LINE FRIENDS & MONSTERS INC.

PHOTO: AliExpress
PHOTO: AliExpress

RICK AND MORTY

PHOTO: AliExpress

MINIONS

PHOTO: AliExpress

GUDETAMA

PHOTO: AliExpress

CONDOMS

PHOTO: AliExpress

CIGARETTE BOXES

PHOTO: AliExpress

GRENADES

PHOTO: AliExpress

JOHNSON'S BABY LOTION & BABY CREAM

PHOTO: AliExpress

FAST FOOD - MCDONALD'S

PHOTO: AliExpress

POKEMON

PHOTO: AliExpress

PIKACHU

PHOTO: AliExpress

GROOT

PHOTO: AliExpress

MOTOROLA PAGER

PHOTO: AliExpress

EASTER ISLAND MOAI STATUE

PHOTO: AliExpress

MURAKAMI FLOWER

PHOTO: AliExpress

RUGGED PROTECTIVE CASE

PHOTO: AliExpress

This article was first published in Geek Culture

Digital Apple

