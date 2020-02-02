Cute and affordable Apple AirPods cases you just can't resist

AirPods. Who knew that these diminutive wonders saved many quarters for Apple themselves. Or perhaps they already did.
What Apple probably didn't realise is how their darling product has spawned an entire sub-category. Much like how mobile phone cases took off with the iPhone, we're seeing the same with the AirPods.
Just take a look at these absolutely irresistible cases we found on AliExpress.
NINTENDO, XBOX AND NINTENDO SWITCH
BUBBLE TEA
SUPER MARIO & MUSHROOM
CUP NOODLE
TIM BURTON'S BATMOBILE
A BANANA
M&M'S
KINDER SURPRISE
DARTH VADER & STORMTROOPER
MICKEY, LINE FRIENDS & MONSTERS INC.
RICK AND MORTY
MINIONS
GUDETAMA
CONDOMS
CIGARETTE BOXES
GRENADES
JOHNSON'S BABY LOTION & BABY CREAM
FAST FOOD - MCDONALD'S
POKEMON
PIKACHU
GROOT
MOTOROLA PAGER
EASTER ISLAND MOAI STATUE
MURAKAMI FLOWER
RUGGED PROTECTIVE CASE
This article was first published in Geek Culture.