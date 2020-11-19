Cuteness overload as SCDF's old fire hoses get repurposed as toys for Singapore Zoo animals

Old fire hoses that are no longer suitable for firefighting operations have found a new lease of life with the residents of the Singapore Zoo — and it’s making for an awfully adorable post on Facebook.

As part of their efforts towards environmental sustainability, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) recently donated over 90 unused firefighting hoses to Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), the second time the organisation has done so.

The fire hoses — made of strong synthetic fibre with reinforced rubber jackets – are said to be durable enough to withstand the teeth and talons of the zoo’s wild animals.

As such, some of the hoses have been creatively repurposed as playthings and meal-dispensing toys for critters like hawks and hyenas to keep them physically and mentally stimulated as they figure out the food-filled puzzle boxes.

The fire hoses are constructed into cubes and hanging pouches that are stuffed with meat, fruits, veggies, and grass.... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Otherwise, the hoses have been upcycled as comfortable bedding material for the animals, enhancing the living and exercising accommodations for show dogs, binturongs and orang utans.

Benji and Buddy from Singapore Zoo’s Animal Friends Show enjoying the bed made out of firefighting hoses. 📸 WRS. Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

An open yard space with floating structures for animals like the binturong to exercise and play. Hoses are used as... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wildlife Reserves Singapore reopened the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari back in July after being closed for nearly three months since the circuit breaker back in April.

[𝙂𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙨] ⚠️ Fair warning, this post may induce cuteness overload but please... Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

ilyas@asiaone.com