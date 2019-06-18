Cyber threats down, but online crime rising

Cyber crime now accounts for almost 20 per cent of all crime in Singapore, with one in five incidents being investigated under the Computer Misuse Act.

SINGAPORE - The Republic is turning the tide in the struggle against cyber threats as there were fewer such incidents here last year, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) revealed on Tuesday (June 18).

But in its third annual Cyber Landscape report, the CSA said that online crime has continued to rise and now accounts for almost a fifth of all crime in Singapore.

The cyber threat that had the biggest drop in the number of incidents was website defacement, which saw a decrease of more than 70 per cent last year - with cases falling to 605 from 2,040 in 2017.

Most of these websites belonged to small or medium enterprises though larger organisations were affected too.

Two Singapore Government websites were also defaced but the CSA did not give further details.

However the CSA did reveal that cases spiked last November, which was likely down to an attacker "exploiting vulnerabilities in an unpatched web server".

The agency said 101 sites "belonging to various businesses hosted on this web server were compromised by the same attacker in a single day".