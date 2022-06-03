Cyberpunk cat game Stray gets July 2022 release, free on PS Plus Extra Tier and above

When life gives you lemons, you make a wish to become a cat, and in French studio BlueTwelve’s Stray, you get to do just that.

Following a delayed release, the cyberpunk cat simulator will now be heading to PlayStation consoles and PC this July 19, with a brand-new trailer at the latest State of Play stream showcasing all the futuristic feline action.

The game environments are equal parts breathtakingly beautiful and hauntingly desolate, and all the climbing and danger-fleeing action do bring an element of fear and stress.

Luckily, that can be easily balanced out by the sheer cuteness of the cat — just take a look at this:

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/PlayStation

D’aww.

Stray is set in a dystopian city, and follows a cat who gains the ability communicate with humans after encountering a drone named B12.

While the first-look footage seemed to position it as a puzzle-exploration title, a subsequent 2021 trailer unveiled some fast-paced traversal and basic combat action.

You’ll also be able to execute actions of cats in the real world, such as scratching the arm of a sofa, or gracefully leaping to the top of shelves.

For those who have a subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra-and-above tiers, all of that can be accessed for free on day one of release. Purr-fect.

The game is slated for release on July 19, and will be published by Annapurna Interaction.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.