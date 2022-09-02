Cyberpunk: Edgerunners drops a new NSFW trailer and release date

Filled with sex, violence and gore, the latest Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer-NSFW-dropped hard on Youtube and Netflix earlier today and we're getting hyped!

The two-minute trailer reveals Lucy's character and it is love at first sight.

Donning her unique coloured hair and a badass personality, the trailer seems to be setting her up as a major influence for our main character, David Martinez, in his journey.

The trailer also gives a better glimpse of the darker, more mature aspects of the anime, and we're glad Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red didn't shy away from depicting these on screen.

Be warned: the trailer is sensory overload personified and is very graphic.

Thankfully, the teaser doesn't give away the plot too much; there's a ton of action and explosions taking place simultaneously, and yet it seamlessly transitions from scene to scene with masterful precision, managing to hint at a possible narrative point while not giving away too much.

We see Lucy talking to David about his mother's wish to stay together and his desire to leave-as seen in the dialogue and again as the camera pans over to a poster saying "Your New Life Awaits" – which could well be the emotional hook underpinning our heroes' journey.

Lead directors Hiroyuki Imaishi, Masahiko Otsuka, with works like Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann, and Star Wars Visions between them, are joined by creative director Hiromi Wakayabashi and character designer/animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, Brand New Animal).

Without the limits imposed by a traditional, polite company, we can expect to experience Night City in all its brutal and unforgiving glory.

To top it off, lead music composer Akira Yamaoka, who also composed the score for Silent Hill, will be composing the soundtrack.

The Original Sypnosis of the series is as follows:

"The ten-episode series tells the story of a homeless boy trying to survive in a futuristic world obsessed with high technology and body modification.

'With nothing left to lose, this boy decides to continue living by becoming an edgerunner, a mercenary who is also known as "cyberpunk"."

Cyberpunk streams on Netflix starting Sept 13.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.