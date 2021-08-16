Date your weapons and slay monsters in Boyfriend Dungeon

The couple that slays together stays together. Isn’t that how the saying goes?

Kitfox Games had a surprise for yesterday’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, revealing that their new game Boyfriend Dungeon is now available to play. The game has you traipse across dungeons and kill monsters with weapons that you can also take out on romantic dates. No, really.

Watch the launch trailer below:

According to Kitfox, Boyfriend Dungeon has you, “plunder the dunj,” as you fight dangerous monsters and take your weapons out on romantic dates. Although let’s be frank, that last bit is the real selling point here. In between battles in procedurally generated dungeons, you get to uncover the stories of your weapons by levelling them up.

You can then choose to pursue blossoming relationships with these weapons, who take the form of very attractive humans because of course they do, via dates, dialogue choices and very risque texts. What do I mean by risque texts? Check out the tweet below:

I AM OBSESSED WITH BOYFRIEND DUNGEON by @KitfoxGames!



I LOVE THIS GAME. Its a dating sim where you date your weapons.



I was sent a ⚔️ pic live on stream! pic.twitter.com/zPiAXs6KPF — iamBrandon🏳️‍🌈 (@iamBrandonTV) August 12, 2021

I’m not kidding around, this screams GOTY contender material to me. There are seven weapons in total to date, ranging from swords to scythes.

Each of them also provide different styles of combat when you take to the dungeons. For example, the Lasersaber allows for crowd control while the dagger provides quick attacks. There’s lots of options for gender and sexuality, with male, female and non-binary romantic candidates. You love to see it.

PHOTO: Kitfox Games

Boyfriend Dungeon is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC priced at US$19.99 (around $27). It’s also on Xbox Game Pass, in case you’re already subscribed to the service. And yes, you can date all the weapons available without consequence - or you can just make friends with a cat. Heck, why not do both?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.