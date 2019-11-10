Dating apps fuel exponential rise in HIV infections in the Philippines

As the world moves increasingly into the digital landscape, searching for a significant other (or quick carnal satisfaction) online has long been the new norm.

According to The Manila Times, "online dating could introduce an insatiable appetite for variety and novelty — a constant desire for the next best partner, the next quick sexual tryst. "

Unfortunately, the ease of access to dating apps and its ease of use has brought upon an exponential rise in new human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) diagnoses amongst young men (aged between 15-34) in the Philippines as compared to the rest of the world, reported Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Based on the research conducted by the AIDS agency of the United Nations, the increase in the usage of dating apps is regarded as a key factor which fuels the Philippines' severe HIV epidemic situation.