Dawn of the Monsters lets players live out dream of fighting kaiju

If you have seen the likes of Pacific Rim or Godzilla vs. Kong, then chances are that you enjoy the fantasy of having gigantic monsters, Kaiju and machines slug it out to save the world.

Classics like Rampage or King of the Monsters may have satisfied video game players back in the day, but there has not been a modern counterpart until now. Enter WayForward and 13AM Games’ Dawn of the Monsters, a side-scrolling brawler that can stand toe to toe with the best of them.

Set in the near future where our world is being besieged by hulking beasts known as the Nephilim, it is down to the Defence Alliance Worldwide Network, or DAWN for short, to turn the tide and save humanity from destruction.

Leading the charge are the two human pilots behind mecha Aegis Prime and Tempest Galahad, as well as two converted Nephilim, Megadon, the living volcano, and Ganira, the colossal crustacean.

With these four guardians, you bet there will be plenty of smashing and bashing, alongside some excellently entertaining skills and abilities to help even the playing field. The combat obviously stands out in Dawn of the Monsters, mixing in light and heavy attacks, combos, and the aforementioned abilities to keep things fun.

Taking place on a 2.5D plane, our heroes are sent into various situations in order to quell the threat. And while there are different setups to progress the story along, it all essentially boils down to defeating the various Nephilim that have chosen the wrong day to invade.

You can utilise destroyed buildings as makeshift weapons, send Nephilim into the air and juggle them for more damage, or be more defensive and look to parry their attacks. And as you continue to crush your foes, you will build up the Cataclysm meter, which allows for a powerful attack that is as flashy as it is damaging.

Although Dawn of the Monsters does feature a good variety of enemies, be prepared to face palette swaps in later levels. While this can be a disappointment, at least the moment-to-moment fighting is still enjoyable every time. Add in monstrous boss Nephilim at various junctures, and players will always have their hands full.

It also helps that the four guardians all play differently. Aegis Prime is a nimble pugilist, stringing together damaging moves in a flash, while Tempest Galahad fights best at range with massive weapons and bombardment.

Megadon is a tank, capable of soaking up the pain and dealing it back in equal measure, and Ganira backs up its combat prowess with support abilities that make the team better.

Needless to say, while Dawn of the Monsters can be played solo, having a partner along for the ride makes it even more entertaining. By combining your moves and attacking efficiently, even the hardiest of Nephilim will stand no chance.

Doing well in each of the game’s 35 levels will also earn you currency to spend on skins for the team, and DNA augments that can drastically change the way you fight. There are enhancements that cater to all sorts of playstyles and coupled with the obvious strengths and flaws of the four, you can either go all-in or opt for a more balanced combatant out in the field.

Outside of the battles, the game also features a commitment to worldbuilding that perhaps would have been overlooked for such a title. There are conversations to be had between the key characters in DAWN, players can look into the history of the conflict through data logs, and it is all brought to life with full voice acting, which just adds another touch of quality to Dawn of the Monsters.

Speaking of quality, Dawn of the Monsters is not lacking in style, that is, if you are a fan of the cel-shaded visuals that take centre stage during the levels.

These are reminiscent of a comic book, and they do look good when in action, allowing players to focus on the fight without a drop in performance. Character design is also a plus, showing the game’s inspiration from manga in full flow.

Even though Dawn of the Monsters does not reinvent the wheel, it most certainly does not lack in any way when it is delivering the brawler experience that has been sorely missing in modern gaming. With enough Nephilim-bashing fun for everyone, this will hopefully be the first of many future games that demonstrate more love for fighting Kaiju.

Dawn of the Monsters is available on the US PSN Store for US$29.99 (S$40).

Review score

Summary

Letting players live out the dream of fighting gigantic Kaiju, Dawn of the Monsters does enough to make it an enjoyable beat ‘em up without necessarily standing out.

Overall — 8/10

Gameplay — 8/10

Story — 8/10

Presentation — 8/10

Value — 8/10

