Days Gone developer calls out Sony for only celebrating Ghost Of Tsushima success

It should have been a day of celebration, after all, one of Sony‘s biggest titles, Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima had sold over 8 million copies.

Unfortunately, that kind of goodwill had seemingly not been accorded to other studios that developed for the PlayStation ecosystem, with the game director of Bend Studio‘s Days Gone lamenting the different treatment compare to Ghost of Tsushima.

Taking to Twitter, Jeff Ross, who is no longer with the studio, shared that Days Gone had already sold more than 8 million copies on the PS4 alone when he left in December 2020. In the time passed since, it has sold even more, with over 1 million copies sold on Steam as well.

At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It's since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment. #daysgone #PlayStation https://t.co/KMZr2pGe9r — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) January 5, 2022

However, unlike the general fanfare that has surrounded Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone and its team was not given the same love, with local studio management always seeing it as “a big disappointment. The mixed press coverage did not help, especially when there were plenty of bugs to contend with at launch.

Ross then added that Sony management was more confident in other titles like Death Stranding, but for a smaller team making a big open-world game, the journey was always going to be tough and full of learning.

The need to put out products close to perfection and the optics after seem to play a huge role in determining if games and studios are worth celebrating, and in this case,

Sony has certainly made its stance clear. While we continue to hope for a sequel to Days Gone, those plans have already been shot down, even with the apparent success of the new IP, and Bend is working on something else entirely.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.