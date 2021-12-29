DBS gives out QR Gift cards to customers, shares new note collection ATM details

DBS is now ready to roll out its Lunar New Year/CNY 2022 QR Gift cards and its new note collection points in January 2022. Below are all the details you need to get started — where to collect, how to book online, how to huat, and the works.

DBS QR Gift cards and eGift digital angpows

As with previous years, DBS has two types of red packets available for customers to use: the digital eGift function, and the semi-digital DBS QR Gift cards.

The DBS eGift digital feature is available as an icon inside your PayLah! app. Users need only to enter their preferred ‘angpow’ amount, key in a simple message, and animation of choice for each eGift. This option works better for users who cannot meet in person, but would still like to exchange red packets.

The DBS QR Gift card is a semi-digital alternative. It resembles a physical red packet with a single-use QR code attached to it. The recipient needs only to scan the QR code to get the encashment within. DBS has a handy guide on how these 'phygital' red packets work.

DBS users who would like to obtain these QR Gift cards can do so by placing an order here. These cards are free-of-charge to DBS customers. Users who order them by Jan 16, 2022 should receive their cards by Jan 26, 2022 by mail.

Alternatively, the QR Gift cards are also available at DBS/POSB full-service branches from Jan 3, at new-notes ATMs from Jan 11, and at Sheng Shiong outlets from Jan 17, 2022.

According to DBS, the QR Gift cards are made from environmentally-friendly FSC-certified paper, while the QR code minimises the use of banknotes. Both measures help to reduce the carbon footprint generated by conventional paper-based red packets.

A total of 37 corporate companies opted to use DBS’s QR Gift cards for their employees during the previous year’s festivities (CNY 2021), which is seven times higher than 2020’s.

Last year, DBS also saw a total of $6.3 million in cold, hard cash loaded onto DBS QR Gift cards — up from $2.5 million in 2020.

New notes collection at bank branches and ATMs

In light of prevailing Covid-19 social distancing measures set out by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, DBS is restricting bank branches walk-ins for new notes collection to customers aged 60 and above and customers with disabilities.

All other customers will need to book a slot via DBS’s online reservation system to collect new notes at bank branches, and will be given a time and date to do so during specified collection hours at their preferred locations.

As with before, customers can either withdraw or exchange for new notes. Each customer is limited to one reservation slot, so make it count.

There are two booking and collection periods for new notes, starting as early as Jan 4, 2022. Below are the booking and collection windows for each respective period.

Booking period Collection period Window #1 Jan 4 to Jan 9 Jan 11 to Jan 19 Window #2 Jan 10 to Jan 17 Jan 20 to Jan 28 Booking and Collection windows for new notes at DBS:

For new notes withdrawals via ATM, DBS/POSB is availing a total of 64 ATMs across 45 locations islandwide (split into 30 pop-up ATMs and 34 existing ATMs converted into new-note ATMs).

Each customer is allowed to withdraw new notes in sums of:

$100 ($2 x 50pc)

$300 ($10 x 30pc)

$500 ($50 x 10pc)

$600 ($10 x 20pc, plus $50 x 8pc).

Each customer is limited to three withdrawals in this period.

All 64 machines are operational for 21 days (3 days longer than before) in anticipation of strong demand and prevailing distancing measures.

Opening hours of these new-note ATMs are:

10am to 10pm between Jan 11 and 30, 2022

10am to 1pm on Jan 31, 2022, the eve of the CNY public holiday

To help users plan their withdrawal trips better, DBS has a new-note ATM map locator that provides details of these touchpoints. The locator also provides estimated queue times, and DBS encourages users to check the locator to avoid crowding.

