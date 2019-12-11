DBS, OCBC customers can use Google Pay to pay without a credit card from 2020

DBS and OCBC said the service will be tested in trials early next year.
PHOTO: Unsplash
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

DBS and OCBC account holders who do not have credit cards will still be able to make instant payments to around 80,000 merchants here next year by using Google Pay.

The tie-up, which involves integrating Google Pay with the funds transfer service PayNow, was announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) on Monday (Nov 11).

PayNow is a digital funds transfer service provided by nine banks - including DBS and OCBC - that allows customers here to send and receive money from their bank accounts by using their mobile or NRIC numbers. It was introduced in 2017.

The new service will allow DBS and OCBC customers to transfer funds via Google Pay. The banks said the service will be tested in trials early next year with the aim of rolling it out in full later in the year.

It works by linking a user's bank account to the Google Pay smartphone app so payments will be directly debited without needing a card.

Payment via Google Pay is usually made in two ways. In physical stores, customers hold their smartphone above a contactless reader that interacts with the Google Pay app.

Paying for an online purchase is made simply by pressing the Google Pay button when checking out on websites or apps that offer the option as a payment method.

Google Pay users here had previously only been able to use the tech giant's e-wallet to pay merchants with their credit cards. The same is true for users of other prominent e-wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

OCBC chief operating officer Ching Wei Hong said the new tie-up reduces the hassle for customers in accessing funds in their bank accounts.

"In today's digital world, building ecosystems of partnerships and going beyond traditional banking products is critical," he added.

OCBC customers can sign up at the bank's booth at the SFF in Singapore Expo to join the wait-list for trials that begin in January. The festival ends on Friday.

The move is the latest in a national effort to make going cashless more convenient by addressing the fragmented e-payments landscape, where consumers and merchants can end up bogged down by the large variety of payment options available.

The Land Transport Authority said earlier this month that commuters will be able to pay for public transport rides with their Nets contactless bank cards from Nov 16.

Mastercard and Visa users can pay for train and bus trips by tapping their credit cards or mobile phones.

The first phase of a push to bring cashless payments to Singapore's 12,000 hawker stalls under a unified system was completed in June.

The system, provided by Nets, unifies payments from 23 providers so customers can use different cashless payment options at a single payment terminal at a food outlet.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital OCBC DBS Google Cashless Payments

TRENDING

3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Infant dies after head allegedly slammed against car floor; mother&#039;s boyfriend charged
Infant dies after head allegedly slammed against car floor; mother's boyfriend charged
Hong Kong police investigating videos of man set alight
Hong Kong police investigating videos of man set alight
When will the election be called? It could be soon after Budget
When will the election be called? It could be soon after Budget
20 days&#039; jail for ex-baggage handler who swopped the tags of 286 pieces of luggage
20 days' jail for ex-baggage handler who swopped the tags of 286 pieces of luggage
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11
Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again

Home Works

The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz

SERVICES