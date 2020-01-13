DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year

The DBS QR Gift enables users of the DBS PayLah! app to scan a QR code to load a cash value of up to $999.
PHOTO: DBS
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - DBS is bringing back its QR code red packets this Chinese New Year with a host of new and improved features, including opening up the service to non-DBS customers and younger teenagers.

The DBS QR Gift, first introduced in a pilot last year under a different name, enables users of the DBS PayLah! app to scan a QR code to load a cash value of up to $999.

They can then give this QR code to friends and family as a substitute for traditional red packets, with recipients scanning the code to receive the loaded amount.

Recipients previously had to be DBS PayLah! users and at least 16 years old, but the criteria have now been widened to include all PayNow users, as well as PayLah! users above 13 years old.

Teenagers will still need parental consent in order to use the service and redeem their digital red packets.

PayNow is a funds transfer service provided by nine banks here. It has about 2.8 million users, compared to 1.6 million for DBS PayLah!

Other new features of the QR Gift include the option to load up to 10 QR Gift cards at once, instead of having to do so one at a time.

Launching the enhanced QR Gift on Friday (Jan 10), DBS said more than $1.5 million was loaded onto QR Gift cards last year, with the majority of users aged from 30 to 49 years old.

"We're pleased the public responded warmly to the DBS QR Gift last year and have been taking in feedback since then," said Mr Jeremy Soo, DBS Bank's head of consumer banking group in Singapore, in a press statement.

"We hope (the new features) will make CNY celebrations more seamless and hassle-free for consumers."

He added that QR Gift is part of the bank's overall push for environmental sustainability, with DBS working with corporate partners such as transport operator SMRT Corporation and insurance company Manulife to use QR Gift for employee gifting this Chinese New Year.

Figures from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last year indicated that up to 40 million of the slightly more than 100 million paper notes printed for Chinese New Year each year end up being incinerated, as users dump all the excess notes back into their bank accounts.

Banks also do not keep excess notes and return them to the MAS.

DBS said the QR Gift cards are made of environmentally friendly paper and designed to be given out without the use of red packets.

PHOTO: DBS

They come in packs of eight and are available for free at all manned DBS/POSB branches, DBS Treasure Centres and POSB Pop-Up ATMs islandwide.

The cards will be valid for use from Friday to Feb 21. Funds not redeemed by Feb 21 will be refunded to the giver.

DBS is also bringing back its red packet recycling bins, which were introduced last year. The bins will be available at all manned DBS/POSB branches from Jan 28.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital DBS Chinese New Year E-banking

TRENDING

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES