DC Comics launches free Batman: Wayne Family Adventures webtoon

Batman is a series that brings to mind a dark, gritty atmosphere with heart-pounding, visceral action.

However, given what we know of the superhero and his Bat-Family, there has to be sweet, wholesome moments in their everyday life too.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures do away with the heavy focus on Gotham's darkness, and shines a light on the mundanely happy instances.

DC Comics has partnered with the popular digital comics platform, Webtoon, to bring Bruce Wayne's interactions with his expanding legion of adopted, fostered, and biological super kids into Webtoon's signature long-strip format.

PHOTO: DC Comics

This series is available for free, and three chapters are already up.

Dick Grayson (Nightwing), Jason Todd (Red Hood), Tim Drake (Red Robin), Damian Wayne (Robin), Cassandra Cain (Batgirl), Stephanie Brown (Batgirl too), Duke Thomas (Signal), Barbara Gordon (Oracle), Jim Gordon, and, of course, Alfred Pennyworth have all made appearances already.

Given the more positive, healthy, almost sitcom-esque tone in the first three chapters, it is safe to assume that there won't be much crimefighting to see in this series.

PHOTO: DC Comics

The soap opera and slice-of-life genres are the most popular genres on Webtoon, and it is about time Batman fans get to see their favourite characters be unabashedly joyful for once.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures can be read for free on Webtoon, and on the Webtoon app.

