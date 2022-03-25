Dead by Daylight Mobile launches in Southeast Asia on April 28, pre-registration now open

The 4-vs-1 survival horror game Dead by Daylight Mobile is gearing up for its Southeast Asia (except the Philippines and Vietnam) launch on April 28. And if you pre-register before the launch date, you get some goodies to hopefully help you survive better.

This asymmetrical multiplayer game, first launched on PC in 2016, was re-released for Android and iOS mobile devices in 2020, in most parts of the world. At that time, it wasn’t released in Southeast Asia (SEA). After two years, it has finally arrived on our phones – with some added features.

PHOTO: Behaviour Interactive

The version of Dead by Daylight Mobile we are getting is published by NetEase Games in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, with localisation and community features catered for the SEA region.

Gameplay will be similar to the global release and you can match up with players outside SEA. That said, this version has its own Asian regional leaderboard when season one launches where players can compete against one another for rankings. Both Killers and Survivors factions also have unlockable unique outfits, with some adding new killing cutscenes. The game also has an in-built chat system to help coordinate plays.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Dead By Daylight Mobile

Pre-registration bonuses include Sinister Stones (used for unlocking new outfits), and other in-game items and currencies. More bonuses unlock with more player milestones reached. You can pick up these rewards via the in-game mail after April 28.

Pre-register for Dead by Daylight Mobile before April 28 on its website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.