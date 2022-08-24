Dead Island 2 rises from development hell as Gamescom 2022 kicks off with opening night live

If you weren’t aware, the biggest gaming event of this period is now upon us, with Gamescom 2022 happening this week.

While the convention halls are set to welcome hundreds of thousands of fans, the global audience also got their fix thanks to Opening Night Live, the show that showcases some of the biggest reveals and announcements at Gamescom 2022.

Of course, if you didn’t have two hours to sit through everything or the stamina to stay up in the wee hours, we are here to help. Here’s everything you missed from Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, including the new DualSense Edge, Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Return to Monkey Island, and more.

Dead Island 2

The zombie role-playing game, Dead Island 2, was originally announced back in 2014, and it has finally seen the light of day eight years on. The game is expected to be out on Feb 3, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

DualSense Edge

Finally giving players what they want, Sony teased a new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense Edge, which is wireless and will have various options for players to adjust. More to come for sure.

Gotham Knights

Ahead of the release of Gotham Knights, we finally get to see the villains that players will face. As a bonus, we also get a new earlier release date of Oct 21.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy got a new trailer during Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, diving into choices and the dark arts. The game will launch on 10 February on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

The Callisto Protocol

With the horror title set to arrive on December 2, Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022 gave us a glimpse of new gameplay, where enemies left unchecked might just turn out to be your worst nightmares in The Callisto Protocol.

Lies of P

The Pinnochio-inspired Soulslike is back with more, and this time, we get to see more of the world and its characters, as well as the dangerous combat that lies in wait in Lies of P.

Where Winds Meet

An amazingly looking trailer that boasts plenty of martial arts action with sword-fighting and skills, this is one game that was a pleasant surprise and definitely one to watch.

Return to Monkey Island

A release date is upon us, as Return to Monkey Island eyes a release this coming 19 September on PC and Nintendo Switch.

The Outlast Trials

More horror awaits, as developer Red Barrels dropped a new trailer for The Outlast Trials at Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live. The multiplayer experience is going to be a big departure from the traditional solo affair.

Homeworld 3

Mor footage of Homeworld 3 was shown off, with big space battles set to be a core aspect of the game. This will arrive in the first half of 2023.

Park Beyond

As far as amusement park builders go, Park Beyond is doing everything right at the moment. And with this new trailer at Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Life, we cannot wait to get our hands on it.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The Rejects will rise to save Tertium, or die trying as Fatshark revealed a new trailer for its 4-player co-op romp.

Genshin Impact

For those into the world of Genshin Impact, a new world awaits with the next update for the popular gacha game.

Honkai: Star Rail

Developers Hoyoverse is not done with the anime goodness, showing off a brief teaser of Honkai: Star Rail at Gamescom 2022.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The space shooter is gearing up for more content, as players will soon be able to travel to a destination unlike any you’ve explored in Destiny 2.

Atlas Fallen

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 Interactive announced its new action, fantasy role-playing game: Atlas Fallen coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.

Sonic Frontiers

A release date here as well, with 8 November being the set date for Sonic Frontiers to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Dune: Awakening

A new survival MMO is coming from Funcom, this time focusing on the Dune IP, was revealed at Gamescom 2022.

Moving Out 2

A co-op experience that involves plenty of furniture and shenanigans, Moving Out 2 will arrive in 2023 and bring more online and local partnerships into creation.

Everywhere

An intriguing prospect, Everywhere kicked off the show but it was hard to understand what it is all about. Creation and gameplay seem to be player-made, so that’s that.

New Tales From the Borderlands

Gearbox announced New Tales from the Borderlands, an episodic narrative game picking up after 2015’s Tales from the Borderlands and follows three new “lovable losers” out to save the world this coming 21 October.

The Lords of the Fallen

Dropping the number even though it is a sequel, this is a follow-up to 2015’s Lords of the Fallen, with players on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X set to receive this dark fantasy world.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Fans of the 1988 movie will be excited to see a new game based on the film, with multiplayer at its core.

Wyrdsong

Coming from veteran developers from Bethesda Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment, this will be one to watch in the future following this reveal at Gamescom 2022.

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Take your first step on a path to glory with Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s first story DLC, available worldwide on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on Oct 13.

Under the Waves

Coming from Quantic Dreams and Parallel Studios, Under the Waves will come in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Goat Simulator 3

The goats are back for more, and we finally get to see a gameplay trailer of all the chaos waiting to happen when the game launches.

Moonbreaker

Described as Hearthstone meets XCOM, the new title will even let you paint miniatures. Early Access will begin on 29 September.

Friends vs. Friends

Need some colour in your life? Why not check out Friends vs. Friends, a card-based shooter coming from Raw Fury.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Surviving Mars developer Haemimont Games showed off Stranded: Alien Down at Gamescom 2022, a planet survival simulator that will come to early access on PC in October.

High on Life

A new trailer for the game coming from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, it shows off more of the craziness that players will get into this coming Dec 13.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Crying out for more narrative-driven games? Telltale will oblige as the people behind The Expanse: A Telltale Series shared more.

Scars Above

Announced alongside the formation of Prime Matter, Scars Above will be a challenging sci-fi third-person action-adventure shooter combining the rewarding feel of overcoming difficulty with a compelling and intricate story.

Blacktail

A surreal first-person action-adventure game, where the story of Baba Yaga comes to life. Explore an original take on Slavic folklore and forge your own legend. Become either the guardian of the woods, or the terror nightmares are made of.

Phantom Hellcat

Coming from new studio Ironbird Creations, who are teaming up with All in! Games, this is one stylish 3D hack-and-slash experience that is great to watch in action.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.