Deal alert: The Black Friday 2021 edition

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) marks the shopping period in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, where savvy shoppers would snag the best buys at crazy discounts and have the items ready before the gift-giving season.

In its modern incarnation, BFCM is now another reason to plan your digital purchases out, peppered with other retail seasons like 9.9, 10.10, 11.11, and 12.12 in the mix. In our special deal alert, we look at some of the best deals we can find on the Internet. What better way to start it off with something nearly everyone holds close to their hearts and pockets?

Don't forget to check in on the prices below at midnight as they're very likely to be discounted further! There are also vouchers up for grabs and some platforms are having contests and promotions with some great prizes and deals.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-50V0 15.6-inch FHD gaming laptop

PHOTO: Twitter/gameoneph

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-50V0 is a 2021 model gaming laptop with a 15.6- inch FHD IPS display that uses an Nvidia GTX GTX1650 4GB GDDR6 GPU. It is powered by an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Get this now and Acer will be throwing in a two-year warranty, a three-year subscription to McAfee Internet Security, and a free backpack.

Buy it now with free shipping for $1,398 (UP $1,648). Check out the deal here.

Arlo Pro 4 VMC4250P 2K QHD Wire-Free Security Camera Systems

PHOTO: Twitter/verge

Never let your home be unprotected with 24/7 video coverage and recording with the Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera System. Watch and record in 2K resolution and a 160-degree field of view. They also come with colour night vision, support for two-way audio, and can connect directly to the network over Wi-Fi.

Get them now for $729 (UP $749) with free delivery and get $40 worth of Grab vouchers. Check out the deal here.

ASUS RT-AX86U Gundam Edition AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

PHOTO: Twitter/Wario64

The Asus Gundam RT-AX86U is a dual-band AX5700-class Wi-Fi 6 router that delivers speeds of up to 861Mbps on its 2.4GHz network and 4,804Mbps on its 5GHz network. It comes with a dedicated gaming port, one-touch QoS priority for gaming devices, and support for DFS (dynamic frequency selection).

Buy it now for $409.80 (UP $469). Check out the deal here.

Baseus 20W 3 in 1 Magnetic USB C Cable

PHOTO: Baseus

Whether you use an iPhone, Samsung, or want to charge some old earphones, never be caught without the charger you need. The Baseus 20W 3 in 1 Magnetic USB C Cable can provide charging via a series of magnetic tips to devices needing USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB.

Get it now for $15.69 (UP $23.69). Check out the deal here.

Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II

PHOTO: Creative

Whether you game or enjoy streaming media from your PC for entertainment, these Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II speakers will meet your needs. It comes with a three-driver Midrange-Tweeter-Midrange (MTM) audiophile configuration and BasXPort technology for rich extended bass so there's no need for a physical subwoofer.

Buy it now for $129 (UP $249) and get free shipping. Check out the deal here.

D-Link COVR-1100 COVR AC1200 Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/D-Link

The D-Link COVR-1100 COVR AC1200 Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System was one of the first EasyMesh networking systems to hit the market. This means it can communicate with other like-minded EasyMesh systems to work together. By itself, the Covr-1100 is a dual-band AC1200-class mesh networking system that delivers speeds of up to 867Mbps on its 5GHz network and 300Mbps on its 2.4GHz network. D-Link says two Covr nodes can cover up to 3,500 square feet or 325 square metres.

Buy this now with free shipping for $89 (UP $159). Check out the deal here.

Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy + Vacuum Cleaner

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/Dyson Japan

The Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+ weighs just 2.15kg and has a new cleaning head that is 40 per cent slimmer and lighter. The 110,000 rpm Dyson digital motor V8 generates up to 115 Air Watts of suction. And there are a host of accessories including a Combi Tool, Light-Pipe Crevice Tool, MiniMotorised Head, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, and Mattress Tool.

Buy it now and get free shipping for $499 (UP $599). Check out the deal here.

Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master

PHOTO: Twitter/AORUS_ANZ

The Z590 Aorus Master is an ATX form factor motherboard. Its features include 18+1 phases digital VRM solution with 90A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum polymer capacitors array, shielded memory routing to avoid interference, advanced thermal solution with Fins-Array II, Direct Touch Heatpipe II and NanoCarbon baseplate, onboard Intel WiFi 6E 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with Aorus antenna, 125dB SNR Amp-Up audio with high-end ESS Sabre 9118 DAC, ALC1220 and WIMA audio capacitors, Aquantia 10GbE Base-T Lan with cFosSpeed, and triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guard II.

It is now available for $619 with free shipping, saving you 22 per cent off the usual price of $789. You can get this deal here.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

PHOTO: Twitter/rtingsdotcom

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series come with custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers for full, clear, and natural sound. They will deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. It also features a quick charge capability where a 15-minute charge will provide up to three hours of listening time.

Buy it now for $124 with free shipping (UP $149). Check out the deal here.

HP Victus 16-e0095AX Gaming Laptop

PHOTO: Twitter/Techtacle

The HP Victus 16-e0095AX Gaming Laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. As a gaming laptop, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM for the 16.1-inch display. There is a two-year warranty and HP will also upgrade the OS to Windows 11.

Buy it now for $2,049 (UP $2,299) and get it with free shipping too. Check out the link here.

Huawei Matebook D14 Laptop

PHOTO: Twitter/mobileciti

Just 15.9mm thick and 1.38kg heavy, the Huawei Matebook D14 laptop has a 14-inch FHD IPS display and is powered by an Intel Core i5-10210U processor with 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. It also has discrete graphics in the form of Intel UHD Graphics. Huawei also adds that while this is currently running on Windows 10, it will be receiving an upgrade to Windows 11.

Buy it now for $998 (UP $1,098). Check out the deal here.

Kioxia Exceria NVMe SSD

PHOTO: Twitter/KioxiaAPAC

The 500GB Kioxia Exceria NVMe SSD has maximum sequential read speed of 3,400MB/s, maximum sequential write speed of 3,200MB/s, maximum random read speed of 680,000 IOPS, and maximum random write speed of 620,000 IOPS. It also comes with Kioxia’s SSD Utility management software for maintenance, monitoring, and tuning.

It is now available for $111.90 with free shipping, saving you 41 per cent off the usual price of $189. You can get this deal here.

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earphones

PHOTO: Twitter/KlipschAudio

Engineered for audio clarity and deep bass, the T5 II True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Klipsch utilise 5mm dynamic moving coil drivers to improve the quality of your favourite music. Coming with an IP67 waterproof rating, you get up to eight Hours of battery life with another 24 extra hours in the USB-C chargeable case.

You can buy it now with free shipping for $275 (UP $299). Check out the deal here.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

PHOTO: Twitter/verge

This is the most revolutionary two-in-one design we’ve seen in a long time. Samsung may have folding phones, but Lenovo has a folding laptop/tablet combo! Powered by an Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology i5-L16G7 Processor, Intel UHD integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold can go from a laptop with a mini keyboard and open to a 13.3-inch QXGA touchscreen tablet.

You can buy pre-order it now for free shipping in 30 days for $2,999 (UP $5,199). Check out the deal here.

LG Ultrawide 38GN950-B Curved Gaming Monitor

PHOTO: LG

The LG Ultrawide 38GN950-B is a 37.5-inch curved gaming monitor. This crisp 3,840 x 1,600-pixel Nano IPS display has a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 160Hz), Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and support for Radeon FreeSync 2. This way you can enjoy a tear-free gaming experience regardless of whether you've got an AMD or Nvidia graphics card. LG is also claiming a 1ms grey-to-grey response time and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

You can buy it now for $1,999 (UP $2,299) and get it with free shipping. Check out the deal here.

Logitech MX Master 2S

PHOTO: Twitter/TechRadar

The successor to the well-regarded Logitech MX Master wireless mouse, the MX Master 2S features 4,000DPI sensor that tracks on any surface and Logitech Flow, which allows you to move the mouse cursor across up to three computers, even letting you copy and paste text, images, and files from one computer to another. According to Logitech, a quick three-minute charge lasts a whole day, while a full charge lasts over 70 days.

Get it now for just $69 (UP $149). And it even has free shipping. Check out the deal here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Black)

PHOTO: Twitter/Tom Warren

Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 also comes with 8GB of memory, and 256GB SSD for storage. You can also buy a Surface Pro Type Cover with a keyboard so you can type. You will also get an upgrade to Windows 11.

Buy it on the Microsoft Store for only $1,798 with the cover (UP $2,437). You can also receive free shipping. Check out the deal here.

MSI GF76 11UG-258SG Gaming Laptop

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MSI Gaming

The MSI GF76 11UG-258SG Gaming Laptop is powered by an Intel i7-11800H, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 512B SSD for storage along with a 17.3-inch FHD display. Besides a free MSI Gaming mouse, headset, backpack, and customised gaming mousepad, you can also get a free Nintendo Switch lite worth $309.

You can buy it now for $2,899 (UP $3,399) with free shipping. Check out the deal here.

Razer Blackshark V2

PHOTO: Twitter/Razer

The Razer BlackShark V2 is a no-nonsense, esports-focused headset that comes with a USB sound card, which adds support for THX Spatial Audio for improved positional audio accuracy. The ear cups are comprised of ultra-soft memory foam layered with breathable FlowKnit fabric that is supposed to minimise heat build-up and perspiration. it uses TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, where the audio driver is divided into three distinct parts to allow for the individual tuning of low, mid, and high frequencies.

Grab it now with free shipping for $129.90 (UP $159.90). Check out the deal here.

Samsung 75-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

PHOTO: Twitter/rtingsdotcom

Samsung’s 75-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K comes with Quantum Mini LEDs controlled by backlight dimming technology. It uses AI based deep-learning analysis of the video scene-by-scene to optimise everything you watch. Change between multiple aspect ratios from 21:9 to 32:9 and adjust the screen position to your eye level for a bigger, better experience. This comes with a free Q800A soundbar, 12 months of Cast, and three months of CatchPlay.

Buy it now with free shipping for $9,499 (UP $13,210). Check out the deal here.

Seagate One Touch External HDD

PHOTO: Seagate

External storage drives are still a popular option when it comes to keeping or digital files safe. Seagate’s One Touch External HDD comes in capacities up to 5TB and even has additional features like added security with Password Protection using AES-256 hardware encryption. It also comes with a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a four-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan.

Get the 5TB capacity now for $69 (UP $209) with free shipping. Check out the deal here.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

PHOTO: Twitter/Secretlab

No, the year is correct. This is the latest chair from Secretlab with the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 coming in three sizes. The SoftWeave Plus Fabric has been made softer, more breathable and even more durable. Its armrest design has been improved with a new magnetic replacement system that Secretlab calls CloudSwap.

Buy it now for $542 (UP $579) and get free shipping too. Check out the deal here.

Sony WH1000XM4

PHOTO: Twitter/verge

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is in a class of one. It brings excellent noise-cancelling capabilities and sound quality to an improvement over the successor to an already excellent predecessor. Battery life is excellent too, long enough to last days even if you use it for hours and certainly long enough to last any flight. Touch controls also seem to be more reliable to use.

Buy it now on the official Sony Online store for $379 (UP $499) and get free shipping. Check out the deal here.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch Smart TV

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch Smart TV has an edge-to-edge display with a 178-degree viewing angle. The 75-inch 4K QLED display boasts 100 per cent NTSC colour range with 1.07 billion colour variations and 1,024 different colour shades. There is also a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby vision, HDR10+, and 30W stereo speaker with two tweeters and four woofers.

You can buy this now for $1,999 (UP $2,499). Check out the deal here.

Editor's note and disclaimer: The deals are not an endorsement or recommendation of the product from the editorial team. Instead, the listed items present themselves as a good deal based on the novelty factor and how much of a discount it is being offered from standard retail pricing at the time of publishing. Please note that we are not responsible in any way if you're unable to secure the listed offer due to errors on our part or should the offers expire by the time you've checked them.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.