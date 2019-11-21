Death Stranding and Control lead The Game Awards 2019 nominees

The sixth annual Game Awards is right around the corner, taking place on December 12, 2019, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The awards show will honour the best of the best in gaming this year (and a little bit of last year), and very likely showing off some new games in the process.

Last year was a little more competitive, with Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War and Spider-Man all vying for awards. Still, that doesn't mean that The Game Awards won't see heavy competition this year.

Here's a look at ALL the nominees for #TheGameAwards streaming live December 12th.



Have your favorites? Vote now:



🗳️TGA Website: https://t.co/nmwdOMKil2

🗳️Google: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/NErPeCC2hs — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 20, 2019

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding and Remedy Games' Control dominate the list of nominees, with nominations including Game of the Year, Best Performance, Best Game Direction and so on. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2 Remake and The Outer Worlds also garnered a ton of nods.

Let's have a look at the official list of nominees:

Game of the Year

Your 2019 nominees for Game of the Year are:



📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

📍Resident Evil 2

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰📍The Outer Worlds



🗳 Vote now on Google: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/MDYkiHD8zF — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Announcing the Best Game Direction nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th:



📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Resident Evil 2

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice⁰

📍Outer Wilds



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/rd5AsI2mhu — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

Your Best Narrative nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th:



📍A Plague Tale: Innocence

📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Disco Elysium⁰

📍The Outer Worlds



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/lo4DW1oMjX — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction

Nominees for #TheGameAwards in Best Art Direction presented by @SamsungTV QLED are:



📍Control

📍Death Stranding

📍Gris

📍Sayonara Wild Hearts

📍Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ⁰

📍The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/PirilwDuMt — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music

Here’s who is nominated for Best Score/Music @TheGameAwards on December 12th:

📍Cadence of Hyrule

📍Death Stranding

📍 Devil May Cry 5

📍Kingdom Hearts III

📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/hCf4jIIegJ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Best Performance

The nominees for Best Performance at #TheGameAwards are official:



📍Ashly Burch/Outer Worlds

📍Courtney Hope/Control

📍 Laura Bailey/Gears 5

📍 Mads Mikkelsen/DS

📍 Matthew Porretta/Control

📍 Norman Reedus/DS



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/KLXSh6GKpq — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life Is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Which game just keeps on going? Your nominees for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards on 12/12 are:



📍 Apex Legends

📍Destiny 2

📍Final Fantasy XIV

📍Fortnite

📍Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/bhBjogn8Fy — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

5 incredible phone goes are up for Best Mobile at #TheGameAwards on December 12:

📍Call of Duty: Mobile

📍Grindstone

📍 Sayonara Wild Hearts

📍 Sky: Children of Light

📍 What The Golf?



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/k43eJGbhhq — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

What a battle this will be! Your nominees for Best Fighting Game at #TheGameAwards on December 12:



📍Dead or Alive 6

📍Jump Force

📍 Mortal Kombat 11

📍 Samurai Showdown

📍 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/ZOiQD7pu0G — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Football 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

The nominees for Fresh Indie Developer Presented by @Subway



📍ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

📍Nomada Studio for Gris

📍DeadToast for My Friend Pedro

📍Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

📍Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

📍House House for Untitled Goose Game



🗳 Vote: https://t.co/aJA2LjdyVQ pic.twitter.com/hC9a7mwXYJ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

Courage - Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo

Ewok - Soleil Wheeler

Grefg - David Martínez

Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

Best Esports Game

What’s the Best Esports Game of 2019? Your nominees for #TheGameAwards on December 12th:



📍CS:GO

📍DOTA2

📍Fortnite

📍League of Legends⁰

📍Overwatch



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/jGtJEwRSoA pic.twitter.com/xX0u8AtEGv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Here are all the nominees across esports categories for #TheGameAwards streaming live on December 12. Cast your ballot now: https://t.co/HTOiCanR54 pic.twitter.com/u78zDhMQo3 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2019

Best Esports Team

Astralis (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LOL)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)

Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Best Esports Host

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

What do you think? As is the case with any awards show - there are bound to be some snubs. What do you think should have gotten a nod, but didn't?

Who are you rooting for? Personally - I hope Resident Evil 2 takes it all, but it's nice to see underdogs like Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium get some appreciation.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.