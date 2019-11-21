Death Stranding and Control lead The Game Awards 2019 nominees

PHOTO: Facebook/thegameawards
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

The sixth annual Game Awards is right around the corner, taking place on December 12, 2019, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The awards show will honour the best of the best in gaming this year (and a little bit of last year), and very likely showing off some new games in the process.

Last year was a little more competitive, with Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War and Spider-Man all vying for awards. Still, that doesn't mean that The Game Awards won't see heavy competition this year.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding and Remedy Games' Control dominate the list of nominees, with nominations including Game of the Year, Best Performance, Best Game Direction and so on. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2 Remake and The Outer Worlds also garnered a ton of nods.

Let's have a look at the official list of nominees:

Game of the Year

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

 

Best Game Direction

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

 

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

 

Best Art Direction

  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

 

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

 

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

 

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

 

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life Is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

 

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

 

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

 

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • What the Golf? (Tribland)

 

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

 

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

 

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

 

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

 

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

 

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
  • Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

 

Best Family Game

  • Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

 

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

 

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Football 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

 

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

 

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

 

Content Creator of the Year

  • Courage - Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg - David Martínez
  • Shroud - Michael Grzesiek

 

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA2 (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)

 

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

 

 

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LOL)
  • OG (DOTA2)
  • San Francisco Shock (OWL)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)

 

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

 

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

 

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

What do you think? As is the case with any awards show - there are bound to be some snubs. What do you think should have gotten a nod, but didn't?

Who are you rooting for? Personally - I hope Resident Evil 2 takes it all, but it's nice to see underdogs like Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium get some appreciation.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Esports Awards and prizes

