This dedicated Pokemon fan is using Microsoft Excel to draw the original 151 species

The new year has already given us an impressive render of the fan-favourite Pokemon Charizard.

Yes, that sounds like your average fan passion project at first glance, but when you factor in that it was done completely using good old Microsoft Excel, it suddenly gets a lot more intriguing.

This impressive piece of artwork, which was drawn and showcased by Reddit user Gexuality via a TikTok time-lapse video, features the Pokemon FireRed/LeafGreen sprite - check it out here !

PHOTO: Reddit/u/Gexuality

Charizard isn't their only render, though - the dedicated fan apparently intends to do up pieces for all 151 original Pokemon on Excel in due time, and has so far completed the first six, which includes the Bulbasaur and Charmander evolution lines.

From an objective point of view, it's a really fun take on Pokemon fan artwork, considering that the cells in an Excel spreadsheet can double as a substitute for pixels. It might not be the first pixel art piece of Charizard done on the application, but I have to say it's one of the better ones that I've seen. So, in other words, shut up and take my upvote.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.