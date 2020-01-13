A deleted PlayStation tweet points to Overwatch 2 releasing this year

PHOTO: Twitter/OverwatchEU
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

According to a now-deleted tweet from PlayStation Brazil, Overwatch 2 might be releasing on PC and consoles sometime this year.

Voxel managed to get a screenshot of the post right before it was deleted. The official PlayStation Brazil's Twitter account posted that, "2020 will be the year Overwatch 2 comes to the PS4." It also provided a link to an old PlayStation Blog interview with Overwatch 2's assistant director Aaron Keller.

Blizzard only just revealed Overwatch 2's existence at BlizzCon 2019, with game director Jeff Kaplan stating that the game's launch was quite a ways off.

It's possible that the game will arrive before the PlayStation 5's launch - but the chances of that happening seem slim, despite PlayStation Brazil's tweet.

Hopefully we hear more about the game during E3 2020 or BlizzCon 2020, because Overwatch is sorely lacking in new content currently. The development team confirmed that they would be slowing down the rollout of new content for Overwatch for a while, to focus on its sequel.

The game could use a new hero or map sometime soon or better yet, news on its sequel to reinvigorate the fanbase.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Close shave for female biker as iron pipe hits her on PIE
Close shave for female biker as iron pipe hits her on PIE
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year
DBS rolls out enhanced QR code red packets for Chinese New Year
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Malaysian housewife brings in household income by making nearly $6k live-streaming PUBG
Malaysian housewife makes nearly $6,000 gaming

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES