Dell announces brand-new 4K Ultrasharp Webcam that tracks the user's face

The demand for webcams has been growing in light of the current work-from-home situation, and it looks like Dell has also decided to join the market with their all-new 4K Ultrasharp Webcam.

Designed with visual quality in mind, the webcam has a circular form factor and features 4K 30 FPS, 1080p 60 FPS and 720p 60 FPS with full HDR support for all resolutions. It uses a large Sony STARVIS 4k sensor that offers better low light performance to cater to content creators or gamers.

PHOTO: Dell

The 8.3-megapixel webcam boasts the AI Auto Framing feature which tracks and follows the user’s face. If you find yourself in situations where you’re moving around often, the camera might be a worthy investment since it will automatically follow you and position you to the centre of its frame.

Additionally, it has a proximity sensor for user presence detection, so stepping into or out of frame is all it takes to lock or unlock your PC. When you’re in the field of detection, the webcam will automatically wake its system up.

An infrared sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition has also been included alongside a white LED light indicator to let users know when it’s in use.

PHOTO: Dell

Users will be able to toggle between three different FOVs: 90 degrees, 78 degrees, and 68 degrees. The camera uses USB-A and packs in a magnetic privacy shutter cap, a magnetic attachment for monitors and a tripod adapter. Do note that there’ll be no built-in microphone, however.

The Dell 4K Ultra-Sharp Webcam will be available for US$199 (S$277), with local pricing and other availability details set to be announced in due time.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.