Dell launches a flood of monitors built for hybrid and remote workers

Dell has announced a new line-up of monitors that the company says come designed to 'accelerate productivity and enable everyone to work and connect regardless of where they are'.

Basically, these are the latest in a long line of monitors that want to help up remain connected during this period where we are still working from home.

The new range includes Dell’s first-ever 14-inch portable monitor, a new Dell 27-inch 4K UHD and Dell 27-inch USB-C Monitor, as well as the Dell 24-inch and 27-inch monitors that are video call enabled.

Going where you need it

The new Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor is an FHD IPS screen in a 16:9 aspect ratio that can go up to 300 nits of brightness. The entire display weighs only 700g and is 7mm at its slimmest, making it easy to bring around.

There are USB-C ports on either side for easy connectivity and it also supports Power Pass-Through, although a separate USB-C power adaptor is needed for this.

As with most modern displays, there is a ComfortView feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. However, there are some portable displays with touch capabilities in the market so that would have been a nice inclusion.

Making sure we remain productive

PHOTO: Twitter/ Gear Diary Site

First off there are two USB-C monitors that want to help us remove clutter from our desks with the convenience of a single USB-C cable solution. Both 27-inch monitors can stream audio, video, and data while charging a laptop at up to 65W. The S2722DC is a QHD display while the S2722QC boasts a 4K display with both also supporting AMD FreeSync.

Finally, there are two monitors that each come with a built-in 5MP privacy pop-up camera , noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers. The pop-up camera stays hidden until needed for added privacy, and both monitors have Dell's TÜV-certified ComfortView Plus to reduce blue light.

Like the previous USB-C supported monitors, the S2422HZ and the S2722DZ also support AMD FreeSync and have a QHD and FHD display respectively.

Pricing and availability

The S2722QC is a 4K display using USB-C connectivity. PHOTO: Twitter/ Dell Technologies Japan

All products will be available for purchase online at dell.com.sg and at Dell Exclusive Stores in Funan Mall, NEX and Plaza Singapura.

Specs/Model Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor S2722QC Dell 27 USB-C Monitor S2722DC Dell 14 Portable Monitor Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor S2422HZ Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor S2722DZ Display size (diagonal) 68.47 cm 68.47 cm 35.56 cm 60.47 cm 68.47 cm Brightness 350 cd/m2 350 cd/m2 300 cd/m2 250 cd/m2 350 cd/m2 Contrast ratio 1,000 : 1 1,000 : 1 700:1 1,000 : 1 1,000 : 1 Response Rate 4ms 4ms 6 ms 4ms 4ms Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 Native resolution 3,840 x 2,160 2,560 x 1,440 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 2,560 x 1,440 Dimensions 400.1 x 611.6 x 174.7 mm 400.1 x 611.6 x 174.7 mm 202.69 x 322.37 x 14.3 mm 378.4 x 537.8 x 174.7 mm 400.0 x 611.6 x 174.7 mm Weight 9.2 kg 9.78 kg 0.62kg 7.88 kg 9.46 kg Price $1,199 $999 $959 TBA TBA Availability Now Now Sept Mid-Oct Oct

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.