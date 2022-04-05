Dell's new Precision 5470 is a ultraportable workstation with a Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX A1000 graphics

Dell has just unveiled its new Precision 5000 series of mobile workstations.

These notebooks feature Intel's new 12th-generation "Alder Lake" Core processors and slimmer designs. However, the highlight of the lineup has to be the Precision 5470.

Dell has big claims about the Precision 5470. According to them, not only is the Precision 5470 the world's most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, but it is also the "smallest and thinnest."

The palm rest is carbon fibre. PHOTO: Dell

The Precision 5470 is 1.48kg and just 18.95mm thick. That's impressive when you consider it can be equipped with up to a powerful Core i9-12900HK processor and Nvidia's new RTX A1000 graphics for professional visualization needs.

It can also be specced with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 4TB of fast PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage.

The body is aluminium, and it has a carbon fibre palm rest. The InfinityEdge display is 14 inches across and comes in FHD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels) and QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolutions. The refresh rate is limited to 60Hz regardless of panel choice.

ALSO READ: Dell overhauls Latitude series to deliver the best hybrid work experience

There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports on each side. PHOTO: Dell

Because it's so slim, it only has USB-C ports. It has four - two on each - all of which support Thunderbolt 4 . It also has a microSD card reader.

From a wireless connectivity standpoint, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 up to 2,400Mbps transfer rates.

Availability and pricing

According to Dell, the Precision 5470 will go on sale sometime this month. Pricing has yet to be determined.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.