Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba designs to be featured in new Uniqlo collection

After slashing its way to become one of the biggest anime hits, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back once again as T-shirt designs with popular Japanese fashion retailer, UNIQLO.

PHOTO: Twitter/Wakanim

The graphic T-shirts will feature exclusive designs inspired by the characters from the series and will be available for men, women and kids. Moreover, Nezuko’s design even comes with a cute pocket for her to peek out from! Each shirt will be priced at 990 yen (around S$13).

PHOTO: Twitter/kaorinchan

Moreover, UNIQLO’s sister brand, GU will be releasing their own line of Demon Slayer graphic tees by the end of August too. Demon Slayer became a raging success with over 80 million copies of the manga being sold worldwide.

PHOTO: Twitter/Raimelo19

It has even received numerous awards and is considered as one of the top anime of this era.

This isn’t the first time UNIQLO has partnered with popular franchises to create graphic tees. The company had previously done special collections with Gintama, Pokémon and even Evangelion.

Due to the limited quantities and sale period, fans always rush in to get their hands on the shirts hence they sell out super quickly.

With their previous success with T-shirts, we are sure that the UNIQLO Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be a huge hit too!

To avoid disappointment, do keep a lookout for the when the T-shirts go on sale from August 7, 2020 in UNIQLO Japanese stores as well as their official online shop, and from August 17 in UNIQLO stores across Taiwan.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.