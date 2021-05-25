Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles confirms list of playable characters

Ever since the first gameplay footage of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles in February, we’ve been pondering about the playable characters of the anime adaptation game by CyberConnect2.

Now, SEGA has officially confirmed the new list of playable characters in their Versus Mode.

PHOTO: SEGA

The current list of confirmed characters joining the game includes –

Tanjiro Kamado

Nezuko Kamado

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Inosuke Hashibira

Giyu Tomioka

Sakonji Urokodaki

Sabito, Makomo

Shinobu Kocho

Kyojuro Rengoku.

The Versus Mode allows players to use any of the anime characters above to compete in a 2 v 2 setting online and offline.

PHOTO: SEGA

Besides the Versus Mode, the game will focus on its Solo Mode which follows protagonist Tanjiro Kamado through the story of the original anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, as he journeys to defeat demons and turn his demon sister Nezuko, back into a human.

One boon that fans will be looking for would be the implementation of Japanese and English Voiceovers with subtitles in English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is slated to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.