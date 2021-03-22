Demon Slayer & Lenovo gaming chair collaboration features a katana holder

A gaming set up is never complete without a gaming chair, and what better way to spruce your gaming room with a rare release of a chair inspired by your favourite anime!

The chair is inspired by Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer. You would recognize him right away with his signature yellow and green threads on the backrest, with maroon detailing on the sides and seat.

PHOTO: Lenovo

PHOTO: Lenovo

Of course, Giyu Tomioka is not complete without his Nichiren Blade. Lenovo had to make a place for fans to store their very own katana on the chair, by their side.

It is a shame that Lenovo is not putting these chairs on for sale. Only five lucky winners will have the chance to get these chairs in a giveaway. But if you live in Japan, you might have a chance.