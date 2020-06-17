Designed in S'pore, BondCable is a charging cable that coils up for easy storage

Charging cables offer faster charging but they are cumbersome to store and carry around. They tangle easily, even the so-called "tangle-free" braided ones.
Luckily, a design studio in Singapore has designed charging cables that overcome this problem by coiling up onto themselves for easy storage.
It's called the BondCable and it comes from CleverThings, which is a brand concept by a local design studio called Design Insight.
It differs from regular charging cables in that it has a flat ribbon profile with grooves.
When it's coiled up, the grooves interlock ensuring the cable doesn't come undone. This negates the need for any cable ties or fasteners.
To ensure longevity, the cable is made from high tensile and compression strength PVC. CleverThings said the cable has passed a 10,000 times bending and insertion test.
I've been playing around with one for the past few hours and it works as advertised.
It takes some practice to coil the cable up properly, but once you get the hang of it, the cable stays coiled up quite firmly. It also feels sturdy and durable.
The only downside I can tell for now is that the cable is quite thick and heavy in comparison to regular charging cables.
The BondCable comes in a number of variants so you can pick the right one depending on what device you have.
Here are the variants:
All cables are 1.2m long and the ones designed to work with Apple devices are MFI certified.
BondCable will be available for order on Kickstarter starting 10pm tonight (June 16, 2020). The non-Apple cables are $14 each while the Apple cables are $20 each.
Backers can expect to get their cables sometime September and October later this year.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.