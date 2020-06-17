Designed in S'pore, BondCable is a charging cable that coils up for easy storage

Charging cables offer faster charging but they are cumbersome to store and carry around. They tangle easily, even the so-called "tangle-free" braided ones.

Luckily, a design studio in Singapore has designed charging cables that overcome this problem by coiling up onto themselves for easy storage.

It's called the BondCable and it comes from CleverThings, which is a brand concept by a local design studio called Design Insight.