Diablo II: Resurrected reopens the gates of hell this September

Blizzard reopens the gates of hell with the official street date trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected.

Ever since the technical alpha, we’ve been anticipating and waiting for an official release date thanks to how Blizzard had given fans what they wanted from this remake: a true return of the original classic game.

With the same gameplay, completed remastered visuals and even a 1:1 cinematic recreation of all original cutscenes, Diablo II: Resurrected will include its Lord of Destruction expansion and will be releasing for the first time on Gen 9 consoles.

The game will support up to 4K resolution and remastered 7,1 Dolby Surround sound, and those who pre-order the game early will gain early access to the open beta test on the supporting platforms.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available for pre-order and will release on Sept 23 on the PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.