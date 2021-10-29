Diablo Immortal lets players become the raid boss and fight 30 players at once

Diablo Immortal, Blizzard's first foray into the world of mobile games, will be going into closed beta on Android platforms.

After taking player feedback from previous tests into consideration, the developers have introduced significant updates to both PvP and PvE content, introduced the Necromancer class, and also included controller support.

This new update to the game is chock-full of exciting features, such as the fan-favourite Necromancer class that can reanimate corpses, building up an undead army to fight, or the Battleground Ladders, which is a ranking system for the eight-vs-eight PvP mode, and the ability to now form teams of eight to challenge the Helliquary raid bosses.

There will also be set equipment added, which will take up a secondary gear slot, so players will be able to equip the set items and their legendary items at the same time.

Even the much requested controller support is added, with the following controllers being compatible with the game currently:

Xbox one wireless Bluetooth controller

Xbox series X/S Bluetooth controller

Xbox Elite controller series two

Xbox Adaptive controller

Sony Dualshock 4

Razer Kishi

However, the most tantalising new feature has to be the Challenge of the Immortal mode. This is a new PvP mode added to the Cycle of Strife, the end-game serverwide PvP system where players are split into two factions, the Immortals and the Shadows.

In Challenge of the Immortal, the top-ranking Immortal will essentially become a raid boss, and will be fighting the top 30 Shadows.

This is a mode where the Immortal is trying to defend his or her 'throne,' while the Shadows try to topple the Immortal. Should the Immortal be defeated, all 30 Shadows will be revived, and they will immediately engage in a battle royale where the last survivor becomes the next Immortal.

Becoming a raid boss has got to be one of the best incentives in climbing the rankings in a game.

Challenge of the Immortal is a mode that illustrates the purgatorial nature of the game's lore well, and the asymmetric gameplay is also something that opens up more space in terms of strategies and game design potential in the future.

Diablo Immortal is definitely a game worth checking out despite the mobile game label it carries, especially with the interesting and intriguing design decisions that Blizzard is making. For more details about the closed beta, check out the new blogpost update or the official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.