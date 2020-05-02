Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door

PHOTO: Facebook / All Singapore Stuff
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Intentionally splotching a public area with bodily fluids would be widely regarded as a bad move on a regular day, not to mention when it's during a global virus outbreak

Such is what apparently happened in the infamous neighbourhood of Yishun recently. The Nee Soon Town Council actually had to print out an advisory to urge people from committing such acts after receiving feedback about “vandalism” at a residential estate. 

Embarrassingly, the female vandal had been caught on CCTV smearing blood (presumably hers) on the lift door panels. Thankfully, she wasn’t demented enough to do so on the elevator buttons. 

From the looks of the notice shared on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page, it appears that the bloodstains aren’t that huge — more blots than splashes. Still, it’s pretty revolting. 

<Reader's Contribution by Lau> Who the c*bai go and imprint your blood stain on lift doors? Now got Wuhan virus hor, can dun leave your bodily fluids everywhere anot? Gross #Guesswhere #MakeYishunGreatAgain

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday, 4 February 2020

It’s a good thing then that Nee Soon Town Council has taken cautionary measures like getting the cleaners to disinfect the public areas at HDB blocks, from letterboxes to playgrounds.

We are disinfecting the common areas to keep you safe. You can help by taking precaution too. Adopt the following...

Posted by Nee Soon Town Council on Thursday, 30 January 2020

We don’t want to be presumptuous about the source of the blood, so we’ll just let the internet reactions do the talking. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital coronavirus yishun

