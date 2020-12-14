Disney+ is finally coming to Singapore: Get the details here

Disney+ will finally be available in Singapore and it’s bringing all of Disney’s iconic brands along with them. From Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, to Pixar, National Geographic, and Star, you can expect a wide range of general entertainment content that’s suitable for you and your family.

Keep reading to find out when it’s out, how much membership costs, and how many devices each account can accommodate. Plus features like GroupWatch that allows for a shared virtual watching experience with friends and family.

When will Disney+ be available in Singapore?

PHOTO: Disney

Launching on Feb 23rd 2021, Disney+ will include content from their iconic brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Their content will be accessible for families as well as older teens and adults. You can expect an impressive selection of over 500 films and 15,000 episodes and for Marvel fans – you can finally watch The Mandalorian on the big screen, and WandaVision.

You can also find well-loved films like Hamilton and Deadpool, and all of Marvel’s blockbusters and Disney live-action adaptations. And for those of you who prefer TV shows to movies, Disney+ with Star will also have general entertainment hits like How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, and 9-1-1.

2. How much will the Disney+ membership cost?

PHOTO: Disney

The membership fee will cost $11.98 a month or $119.98 a year (which works out to be around $9.99 a month). You can subscribe directly from the Disney+ website or the Disney+ app that’s available on all iOS and Android devices. You can also sign up to receive updates on their site.

3. Where can you watch DIsney+?

Disney+ subscribers can stream their content on their mobile and connected TV devices, even gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. You’re allowed up to four concurrent streams (commercial-free too mind you) and unlimited downloads of content on up to 10 devices.

You’ll also be able to set up seven different user profiles per account, including a child-friendly profile for age-appropriate content. And to top it all off, you can also watch the titles virtually with family and friends with their GroupWatch feature.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.