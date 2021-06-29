Disney has dropped the old Slave 1 name from Boba Fett's Starship

The first-ever Lego Con is done and as promised, the Danish toy company has revealed not only one, but three new Lego Star Wars Mandalorian sets, including a Boba Fett’s Starship (75312) model.

However, if you are a big Star Wars fan, you would know that the Starship was originally called the Slave I. You might be wondering why the sudden change of name especially when previous sets were called Slave I.

According to Lego Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Disney has specifically asked for the Slave I to be renamed Boba Fett’s Starship as noted by Brick Fan. Additionally, he states that the dropping of the Slave I name is “probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore.”

Disney clearly has been moving away from the word “slave” in past years with previous merchandising such as the “Slave Leia” and it seems like it has also retired from the iconic ship’s name. With all the Lego Star Wars Slave I sets being renamed, you can only find them in the selected secondary market.

The new Boba Fett’s Starship (75312) contains 593 Lego pieces, including two minifigures – Boba Fett with a blaster and The Mandalorian with his blaster rifle a beskar spear. This set will be available starting Aug 1 with a retail price of US$49.99 (S$67.20).

