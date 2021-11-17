Disney Melee Mania 3v3 Moba by Singapore studio lands on Apple Arcade in December

Ever wondered what a battle royale game ala Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros would like in a Disney world? Wonder no more. Disney Melee Mania is making its way to Apple Arcade this December to make all your dreams come true.

A 3v3 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game made by Singapore developer Mighty Bear Games, Disney Melee Mania will see Disney and Pixar characters like Elsa, Bing Bong and Frozone smacking each other around in search of a win.

The game drops players into a virtual background and allows them to choose from 12 champions from several Disney and Pixar classics. Each champion will appear with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics.

So far, the 12 champions include:

Wreck It-Ralph

Moana

Elsa (Frozen)

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

Mickey Mouse (with his Sorcerer’s Apprentice costume)

Frozone (The Incredibles)

Bing Bong (Inside Out)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Timon (The Lion King)

Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

A battle runs for five minutes and players will need to score the most points possible or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can for a chance at victory. Players can also play in multiple other modes and challenges to test their skills and earn in-game rewards from events.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

Prior to Disney Melee Mania, Mighty Bear Games brought Butter Royale to Apple Arcade in 2020.

Disney Melee Mania releases on Apple Arcade this December.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.