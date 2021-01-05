Disney+ Singapore adds legacy Fox content via Star

It’s all coming together as Disney+ loads up their content library for their Singapore launch on Feb 23 2021.

While eagle-eyed fans might have noticed the “Star” logo sitting pretty on the site, there was little mention of it. Until now.

In Asia, Star has quite a different legacy. Formerly Satellite Television Asian Region Limited – the original “Star”, an operator of specialty television channels that was based in Hong Kong, now owned by Disney.

With the latest comms, Disney+ would not only be a kids-centric service given their legacy. The addition of legacy Fox content gives much needed ammunition in aging up the service.

Series + Movies + Laughs + Thrills + Originals = 🤯 Introducing STAR 🤩 A new world of entertainment coming to Disney+ Singapore 23rd February! Posted by Disney+ (SG) on Monday, January 4, 2021

It’s mostly library content at the moment, yet still content which will find its home with a new, younger audience. Here’s a sampling of the titles we’ll be looking at the following titles at launch:

Deadpool

Lost

Desperate Housewives

How I Met Your Mother

Prison Break

The X-Files

The Family Guy

The most glaring omission here would be the absence of The Simpsons which many might be clamoring for. It’s likely the rights are tied up “somewhere ” and it will take some time for it to arrive on the Disney+ Singapore service.

Disney+ will launch in Singapore Feb, 23 2021 with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.