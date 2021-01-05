Disney+ Singapore adds legacy Fox content via Star

It’s all coming together as Disney+ loads up their content library for their Singapore launch on Feb 23 2021.
While eagle-eyed fans might have noticed the “Star” logo sitting pretty on the site, there was little mention of it. Until now.
In Asia, Star has quite a different legacy. Formerly Satellite Television Asian Region Limited – the original “Star”, an operator of specialty television channels that was based in Hong Kong, now owned by Disney.
With the latest comms, Disney+ would not only be a kids-centric service given their legacy. The addition of legacy Fox content gives much needed ammunition in aging up the service.
It’s mostly library content at the moment, yet still content which will find its home with a new, younger audience. Here’s a sampling of the titles we’ll be looking at the following titles at launch:
- Deadpool
- Lost
- Desperate Housewives
- How I Met Your Mother
- Prison Break
- The X-Files
- The Family Guy
The most glaring omission here would be the absence of The Simpsons which many might be clamoring for. It’s likely the rights are tied up “somewhere ” and it will take some time for it to arrive on the Disney+ Singapore service.
Disney+ will launch in Singapore Feb, 23 2021 with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.