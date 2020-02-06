Disney+ Singapore incoming: Disney channels dropped from Starhub & Singtel

Many of us Singaporeans might have grown up watching Disney shows on Starhub and Singtel's cable TV.

However, things might change for our children or younger relatives as it was recently announced that Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, and Go Disney have been removed from both TV networks.

The news of the split came via Disney on its Disney Junior Asia Facebook page, where it wrote:

"To our viewers subscribed to Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Go Disney on Singtel and StarHub, we are disappointed to confirm that the Disney Channels have been removed from their platforms. We worked hard to come to a fair agreement, and despite their decision, we will continue efforts to make our content available in Singapore."

The decision to have the aforementioned Disney channels removed from StarHub and Singtel's platform is most probably due to the looming threat of Disney+ on the horizon, with the streaming network already releasing in Japan.

Cable network operators such as StarHub and Singtel are most likely concerned about how big of the TV market share in Singapore will be taken up by Disney+ should it release in Singapore.

It's not surprising, though, considering how the House of Mouse's very own streaming service has a huge catalogue of its own shows to stream whereas companies like StarHub and Singtel will have to work with content providers to get shows on their TV network.

This is what StarHub has shared with regards to the matter:

"We strive to do our best for customers and secure quality content at the right value, to avert any unsustainable cost increases to our customers. We regret that despite our best efforts to negotiate for a reasonable deal, we are not able to reach an agreement to continue the broadcast of Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. We share our customers' disappointment. We are committed to delivering the best variety of content to customers and channel cessations are always the very last resort.

"Our customers can continue enjoying quality children and animated programmes on Animax, BabyTV, CBeebies, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. among others. StarHub is also continuously working on enhancing and offering new content to our customers. Besides delivering 20,000 hours of fresh content to our viewers every month, we have also partnered with Amazon and Netflix to bring an even greater selection of programmes to our customers. StarHub Entertainment Pass customers can also enjoy the flexibility of switching to any of the other six entertainment passes at any time, to enjoy a different variety of programmes, without any extra charges nor limit to the number of times of switching."

With this split, and Disney's promise for continued effort, Disney+ is, as a certain Mad Titan would state, inevitable.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.