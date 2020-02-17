Disney will continue to empower developers for video game awesomeness

Disney has been killing it at the box office, and their foray into streaming with Disney+ will likely be a huge success as well, considering the popularity of shows such as The Mandalorian. That said, the video game front has been awesome too, with both Marvel's Spider-Man and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order being bonafide hits.

This has given Disney more confidence moving forward, and at DICE Summit this week, Senior Vice President of Games and Interactive Experiences Sean Shoptaw reemphasised the entertainment giant's commitment to the games industry.

"I'm here for one specific reason: to empower you to do really unique things with our [catalogue]. We want to tap into the power of creatives across the industry. We want to dream big and look forward to all the things we can do together."

Empowering developers who are good at what they do and applying it to the many Disney franchises seem to be a perfect strategy. Considering the pedigree of the partners chosen, such as Insomniac Games and Respawn Entertainment, we are likely to see such partnerships continue and flourish.

PHOTO: Square Enix

Camouflaj's Marvel's Iron Man VR and Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers are next in line to step up to the plate.

With an already substantial amount of dominance in the film industry, it is likely we will see a more concerted effort from the House of Mouse in the coming years when it comes to games as well.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.