DJI Launches OM 5 Smartphone Stabiliser For Stunning Photo And Video Capture On The Go

DJI has always been an industry leader when it comes to civilian drones and creative camera technology.

The smartphone, with ever-improving camera quality, is now accepted as a device capable of superb photography.

Now, they are introducing a new addition to the popular Osmo Mobile series, the OM 5 smartphone stabiliser.

This is the new, updated version of the OM 4.

PHOTO: DJI

The OM 5 boasts a range of features that will up the game of any smartphone photographer and videographer.

The three-axis stabilisation technology, ShotGuides feature, ActiveTrack 4.0 and more make for a peripheral that brings the smartphone many steps closer to being a full-blown camera.

The ShotGuides, especially, is a new feature that will provide 30 pre-set tutorials that will teach users how to maximise the potential of both the OM 5 and their smartphone camera.

Beyond that, the OM 5 also includes many professional-grade features and pre-set shooting modes such as gesture control, dynamic zoom, timelapse, hyperlapse, motionlapse, panoramas, spinshot gimbal movement, and more.

PHOTO: DJI

There are so many tools at the user's disposal.

The sky is the limit here when it comes to stretching the user's creativity and imagination with the OM 5.

Sticking faithfully to the on-the-go nature of smartphones, the OM 5 is one-third smaller than its predecessor, rendering it even more compact and portable.

This can be seen by how it becomes almost palm-sized when folded up. The accessory will be highly useful even for video calls and vlogging.

PHOTO: DJI

The DJI OM 5 will be available in two colours, Sunset White and Athens Gray, priced at $219.

The Sunset White option can only be purchased via DJI's online store currently and will be made available in other channels at a later date.

The Athens Gray option, on the other hand, is available on DJI's Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.