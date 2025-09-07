DJI Mic 3: Next-gen wireless mic with adaptive gain and 32-bit float

Wireless clip-on mics have become essential for creators — light, discreet, and simple to use. But anyone who's relied on them is always wary of the weak spots: voices that clip in noisy settings, guests who fade into the background, or entire takes lost when a signal drops.

DJI's new Mic 3 aims to fill those gaps. It introduces adaptive gain control, designed to rein in sudden peaks or boost softer voices without manual tweaking. There's also dual-file 32-bit float recording with 32GB onboard storage, saving every take twice — one untouched, one enhanced — to guard against dropouts or distortion.

Built for bigger setups

For interviews, DJI added voice tone presets (Regular, Rich, Bright), which apply a basic EQ pass, so multiple voices sit together more naturally. Larger shoots are also covered: the system supports up to four transmitters and eight receivers, with timecode sync built-in to keep multi-camera edits aligned. For those who require more control in post-production, Quadraphonic mode enables up to four independent tracks (mic recordings) on supported cameras and software.

Portability and endurance

Each lightweight transmitter weighs just 16 grams, minimising tugging on clothes, while the receiver features an OLED touchscreen interface for ease of control. The battery life is adequate, with up to 8 hours per transmitter and 10 hours on the receiver. With the charging case, you can squeeze out up to 28 hours of battery life. A five-minute quick charge nets two hours of use, and a full charge takes under an hour.

DJI quotes a 400-metre range with dual-band hopping for stable transmission, and the system pairs directly with Osmo cameras without a receiver. Standard TRS, TRRS, USB-C and Bluetooth connections cover everything else.

For users, it means you have a system that runs all day and connects directly to most cameras, phones, or laptops without the need for extra adapters.

Extra touches

Two-level active noise cancelling, with optional windscreens for wind reduction

Lossless 48kHz/24-bit audio transmission to the receiver

Auto power-saving and auto power-off modes

Charging case can store transmitters with windscreens and clips attached

Windscreens available in five colours for easier matching

Accessories include camera adapters and phone connectors (Lightning, USB-C)

The DJI Mic 3 is available for order on online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, & Amazon, as well as authorised retail partners like City Music.

Pricing and options

DJI Mic 3 (2 Transmitters + 1 Receiver + Charging Case): SGD 439

DJI Mic 3 (1 Transmitter + 1 Receiver): SGD 249

Individual components:

DJI Mic 3 Receiver: SGD 149

DJI Mic 3 Transmitter: SGD 129

DJI Mic 3 Charging Case: SGD 95

Accessories:

DJI Mic Series Camera Adapter: SGD 39

DJI Mic 3 Multi-Colour Windscreens: SGD 19

DJI Mic 3 Mobile Phone Adapter (Lightning): SGD 19

This article was first published in Potions.sg.