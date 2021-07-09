DJI opens first official service centre in Singapore

DJI, the renowned brand in civilian drones and camera technology, has announced that they are opening their first and only official service centre in Singapore.
Located in VivoCity, the retail and service centre will cater to product servicing needs for their customers and also feature several interactive areas offering customers a new shopping experience.
These new interactive areas include an Experimental Area for customers to try their latest products in-person and up-close, a Learning Area to try out robotics and programming languages through DJI education models including the RoboMaster S1 and Tello EDU, and the Drone Flying Area on the third-floor rooftop of VivoCity where customers can take their favourite drones for test flights.
To celebrate its grand opening on July 10, 2021, the store will run an ongoing 5 per cent storewide discount, sure-win lucky draw, and complimentary exclusive DJI gift box containing DJI merchandise worth $59.90 from July 9 to 11.
The new DJI Retail Store is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk #02-154/155 VivoCity, Singapore 098585 and opens from 11am to 8pm daily.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.