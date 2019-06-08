Do violent video games drive US massacres? Trump thinks so

Read also

It's true that some recent mass shooters played violent video games obsessively.

Adam Lanza, who killed 26 school children and school employees at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, spent hours a day playing some of the most violent video games, including one called "School Shooting."

Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, reportedly played violent video games up to 15 hours a day.

But Chris Ferguson, a psychology professor at Stetson University who has studied the issue, says there is no causal link with real attacks.