Domino's Singapore and Malaysia turn to decentralised AI to improve pizza delivery

Want a side of blockchain with your late-night pizza delivery?

Domino’s Pizza in Singapore and Malaysia have partnered with SingularityNET in a tech-driven attempt to make the delivery process more efficient.

Photo: SingularityAI

As service industries become more concerned with the looming spectre of automation, using blockchain technology seems like a scalable way to build AI-powered accountability into a traditionally human-powered service.

SingularityNET is a Netherlands-based AI company with projects in everything from healthcare to digital security and robotics. The relationship seems like a win-win for both companies, as this marks SingularityNET’s first partnership with an internationally recognised consumer brand.

While many blockchain skeptics subscribe to a “just because we can, doesn’t mean we should” approach to applying blockchain to everything and anything, an easily auditible, decentralised ledger makes sense for a food delivery company with large-scale logistics.

Photo: SingularityAI

Besides the end-user experience of receiving a pizza, Domino’s could also use SingularityNET’s network of machine learning algorithms to streamline how they order and track their ingredients and supplies.

Over the past years, Domino’s has positioned itself as a tech-savvy food logistics company, first with its cute (but engaging) real-time pizza tracking feature, then with last year’s US-only Delivery Hotspots feature, which allowed customers to receive orders at locations without fixed addresses (think carparks, public swimming pools, and beaches).

The #Bitcoin pizza is worth $83,131,600 today. (-2% from yesterday) Today is Bitcoin pizza day! — Bitcoin Pizza 🍕 (@bitcoin_pizza) May 22, 2018

American company Papa John’s was the first pizza brand to become associated with blockchain: in 2010, a programmer named Laszlo Hanyecz offered 10,000 Bitcoin for someone to send him two Papa John’s pizzas, an event known among crypto enthusiasts as Bitcoin Pizza Day.