Don't know what to watch? Netflix is testing a 'Shuffle' button just for you

Netflix's massive catalogue is both a boon and a bane. It means there's no shortage of things to watch, but for some people, it could also mean paralysis by choice.

To solve this problem, Netflix is testing a new "Shuffle" feature that will randomly play content based on your viewing habits.

It could be a show or movie that you are currently watching or something that you've saved to your list or something that it thinks you might like.

According to reports, this feature is already showing up on some people's accounts.

Netflix confirmed that it has rolled this out to members worldwide last month and that it'll only appear on TV devices.

The company hasn't decided if it would be a permanent feature and said that it would look at feedback first from users before deciding.

