Don't stress! Here's how to protect your online privacy

How to protect your privacy on Android

The first thing you should do is encrypt your Android device so that in the event your phone is lost or stolen, your data would be safe.

Take note that you’ll need to charge your phone as it will take some time for the phone to be fully encrypted. It might be different in every Android phone, but generally you need to head to “Settings”, then “Personal”, “Security”, followed by “Encrypt phone”. You’ll also need to setup a PIN or password for this to work.

Also, look out for what permission an app requests when you install it, especially if the app requests your location when it doesn’t require it to work. In newer Android versions, you can stop individual apps from accessing your location by heading to “Settings”,then “Apps”, the “gear icon”.

Then “App permissions” and finally, “Location”. To change other permissions you’ve granted for apps, head to “Settings”, then “Apps” to find the offending app.

As you sign in to your Android device with your Google account, you should review all the settings where Google tracks you by clicking here. We’ll elaborate more on that below.