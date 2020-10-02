DOOM, Resident Evil, The Last of Us & more join the Tubbz cosplaying ducks family

Never has a stranger combination been such an unforgettable collectable. From giving us adorable Ghostbusters to videogame inspired cosplaying ducks, Numskull Designs and the Tubbz line is at it again with the second wave of quacky goodness.

Including the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, DOOM, Resident Evil, The Last of Us, and even more Street Fighter, the adorable cosplaying ducks bring to life some of the best characters in the videogame world with the signature Tubbz charm.

Here is the full line-up for the second wave:

Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic, Dr. Eggman

Street Fighter (Wave 2): Guile, E. Honda

DOOM: DOOM Slayer, Imp, Marauder, Hell Knight

The Last of Us: Ellie, Joel, Tess, The Clicker

Resident Evil: Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield

Available for pre-order now and shipping worldwide, these colourful characters stand at about 9cm tall, is made from PVC, and even comes with a display case.

The earliest you can get your hands on the second wave of Tubbz will be in April - May 2020.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.