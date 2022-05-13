Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero blasts into theatres summer 2022

It's Kamehameha time again as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theatres worldwide this summer. The film, which will first be released in Japan on June 11, will be shown in theatres on all continents. In Singapore, the film will be in Japanese with English and Chinese subtitles.

Screengrab/YouTube/Crunchyroll Collection

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. It follows 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which earned over US$120 million (S$168 million) at the global box office.

Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The Dragon Ball story began in 1984 when Japanese artist Akira Toriyama's manga premiered in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump", soon becoming a top-ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years in publication. Since then, the manga's popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting.

Its success has spawned a host of products, including many well-loved anime series, films (both animation and live-action), theme parks, merchandise, collectible card games as well as video games.

And it looks like the Dragon Ball success story is set to continue with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this summer.

PHOTO: Toei Animation

ALSO READ: Japanese man marries virtual character Hatsune Miku and wants you to know about fictosexuals

This article was first published in Geek Culture.