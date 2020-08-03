Dramatic footage show foreign worker in Kaki Bukit dorm rescued by flatmates after climbing onto window ledge

A series of suspenseful video clips surfaced online last week, depicting a migrant worker at a dormitory in Kaki Bukit standing on the window ledge outside an 8th-floor apartment, seemingly in an attempt to kill himself.

The incident, which took place on July 31 at The Leo at 23 Kaki Bukit Road 3 after midnight, saw the man perched precariously on a narrow ledge as the entire neighbourhood erupted in exclamations.

Initially, a lone flatmate tried to coax the man back into the apartment and attempted to hold onto him. After some time, the rest of the occupants woke up and joined in the rescue attempt.

Eventually, the group managed to grip onto the man’s hand and collectively pulled him to safety.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted to the incident at 12.07am. 8World reported that the man, a 27-year-old worker, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

#网友爆料 客工宿舍又有外劳想要跳楼！情况一度非常危急，幸好他最后被其他劳工救下。警方正在进行调查。 A migrant worker attempt to suicide at Kaki Bukit dormitory, fortunately he was rescued in time! Posted by 新加坡眼 Singapore Eye on Thursday, July 30, 2020

In the last few weeks, there have been similar incidents at various dormitories housing foreign workers that have popped up on social media. One viral video depicted a man perched on the highest level of S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, threatening to jump when told he could not fly home to China.

On July 24, police apprehended a 19-year-old worker from India under the Mental Health Act after he was seen looking down from the edge of a rooftop of a dormitory block — an incident that was captured in videos posted on Facebook.

Singapore old choa chu kang dormatory, A india man going on top for sucide,but suddenly police caught and save him - Posted by Singapore To Bangladesh on Thursday, July 23, 2020

In statements made to the media, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson has advised all workers not to put themselves in harm’s way if they encounter problems. They are encouraged to call the Migrant Workers’ 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692, or reach out to MOM via its feedback form if they require assistance.

Helplines

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-274-478