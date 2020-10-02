Man’s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging

An angry man trying to drag another motorist online for overtaking him got his shaming attempt backfired.

The man had been hogging the fast lane, after all.

A man who goes by the name Vincent Kim did not appreciate getting overtaken by a Skoda sedan driver while driving along the two-lane viaduct last Wednesday (Feb 5). So upset was he that two days later, he uploaded dashcam footage on Facebook, berating (in all caps) the other motorist for “rushing”.

Vincent was particularly mad because the Skoda driver had allegedly endangered the lives of his family inside the car.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Instead of getting people on his side, the man was the one at the receiving end of internet condemnation. You see, netizens watched both clips and determined that Vincent had been... road-hogging.

Cruising at a leisurely 70 km/h (according to the dash cam’s heads-up display), Vincent had been travelling along the right-most lane, rightfully abiding by the speed limit. But commenters slammed him nonetheless for not giving way to overtaking vehicles behind him.

No mercy was given in the comments section.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

ilyas@asiaone.com