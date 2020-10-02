Man’s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

An angry man trying to drag another motorist online for overtaking him got his shaming attempt backfired. 

The man had been hogging the fast lane, after all. 

A man who goes by the name Vincent Kim did not appreciate getting overtaken by a Skoda sedan driver while driving along the two-lane viaduct last Wednesday (Feb 5). So upset was he that two days later, he uploaded dashcam footage on Facebook, berating (in all caps) the other motorist for “rushing”. 

 Vincent was particularly mad because the Skoda driver had allegedly endangered the lives of his family inside the car. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Instead of getting people on his side, the man was the one at the receiving end of internet condemnation. You see, netizens watched both clips and determined that Vincent had been... road-hogging. 

Cruising at a leisurely 70 km/h (according to the dash cam’s heads-up display), Vincent had been travelling along the right-most lane, rightfully abiding by the speed limit. But commenters slammed him nonetheless for not giving way to overtaking vehicles behind him. 

No mercy was given in the comments section. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Traffic/Road rules road safety

TRENDING

&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine&#039;s Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES