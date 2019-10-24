Driverless cars will reduce but not eradicate congestion, road deaths, say experts

Autonomous vehicles will not eradicate congestion or road deaths, according to experts speaking at the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress here.

Dr Mahmood Hikmet, head of research and development at New Zealand driverless shuttle start-up Ohmio, said the communication around autonomous vehicles tends to "over-promise", and one of these promises was that there would be no more congestion and no more fatal accidents once driverless cars become a reality.

He blamed this in part on poor communication between engineers and non-engineers. "The way we communicate technology is not accessible to most people," he said at Tuesday's (Oct 22) session titled "Autonomous vehicles in public transport - separating hype from reality".

He cited the example of a trolley problem, referring to how driverless cars are programmed to react to "moral dilemmas" such as who should live or die in an unavoidable accident.