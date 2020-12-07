Drone pilot goes into Clementi Forest for stunning aerial footage of its untouched greenery

Interest in Clementi Forest has been on the up and up ever since local nature lover Brice Li shared footage of the untouched plot of land that made it seem like something straight out of Jurassic Park.

Perfectly understandable — it is rare to find a whole sea of untouched greenery in ultra-developed Singapore. But if people aren’t impressed by the attention Clementi Forest has received so far, they certainly will once they see this aerial footage of the flora and fauna.

Jonathan Teo, who’s a licensed commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) pilot, took his drone-flying skills into the forest on Sunday (Dec 6) morning for a uniquely stunning look at the untarnished plot of land. It’s a hypnotic watch too, as Teo shot the entire clip without any cuts whatsoever and layered some calming ambient soundscapes over the footage.

The video is much appreciated, of course, for those of us who aren’t willing to brave the extremely muddy and slippery trail in Clementi Forest, which has ruined many shoes, socks and pants.

As for Li, he has turned into an advocate of sorts for the conservation of Clementi Forest. Last month, he drew up suggested plans for the authorities to create an elevated nature trail boardwalk above the forest.

”The rich biodiversity in this unique forest is really worth conserving for future generations. I hope the government agencies will give thought to this proposal,” he wrote.

