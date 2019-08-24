From drones to social media, big data helps confront more complex disasters in Asia

PHOTO: Unsplash
Reuters

Technological innovations - from unique digital identities for drought-hit farmers to use of data from drones and social media - can better predict increasingly complex disasters in the Asia-Pacific region and limit their impact on vulnerable people, the United Nations said in a report on Aug 22.

Rising global temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of floods, cyclones and droughts in the region, making it harder to accurately forecast and monitor them, according to the report by the UN's Asia-Pacific social agency (UNESCAP).

But "big data innovations - using the large data sets from mobile phone tracking to satellite platforms - reveal patterns, trends, and associations of complex disaster risks," said Armida Alisjahbana, UNESCAP's executive secretary.

"These help us understand, monitor and predict the risk of extreme and slow-onset events, and address the key challenges of the new climate reality," she said.

Since 1970, natural disasters in the region have killed two million people - 59 per cent of the global death toll for that period, according to UNESCAP.

Disasters also cause more damage in Asia and the Pacific, measured as a percentage of GDP, than the rest of the world, and this gap has been widening, the report showed.

But technological innovations are already reducing some of that vulnerability, the report said.

"Technology can help identify and locate those most at risk, to warn them ahead of a disaster, and deliver targeted relief afterwards," said Tiziana Bonapace, director of UNESCAP's disaster risk reduction division in Bangkok.

"While extreme weather is the new normal, the number of deaths from climate-related events is decreasing due to advances in technology, including better early warning systems and measures to mitigate the impact," she said.

Big data refers to the analysis of very large data sets to reveal patterns, trends and associations. The data can come from a range of sources, including satellite imagery, drone videos, simulations, crowdsourcing, social media and global positioning systems.

Flood and cyclone forecasting now rely on computer simulations, with machine learning helping predict the location and severity of floods.

Sensor webs and the Internet of Things have enabled efficient earthquake early-warning systems, while remote sensing via satellites and drones provide quick assessments of damage and people affected, and help prioritise relief efforts.

"The substantial reductions in mortalities and economic losses due to typhoons in the north and east Asia over the last three decades can be attributed to big data applications," Alisjahbana said.

"Similarly, India's digital ID system has helped deliver targeted benefits to millions of small and marginal farmers affected by drought," she said.

The system assigns a unique identification number to Indian citizens, linked to their biometric data, and has been used to help reduce fraud and improve efficiency in getting government benefits to those in need, backers say.

Such technological advances are expected to become more important as warming temperatures cause a rise in the number and duration of heatwaves and droughts, particularly in semi-arid and arid areas in the north and central Asia, the UNESCAP report said.

Cyclone intensity and flooding are also expected to increase, with serious impacts for coastal areas in South-East Asia, and extreme rainfall also a threat for South Asia.

More about
Digital Big data Natural Disasters asia

TRENDING

&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24

Home Works

How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

SERVICES