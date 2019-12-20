The DualShock 4 controller is getting a back button attachment

PlayStation has announced a new accessory to the Dualshock 4 - a 'Back Button Attachment' for competitive players.

The attachment comes with two programmable back buttons - so first-person shooter players won't have to take their thumb off the right stick to crouch anymore! Essentially, it gives you more buttons to use and it can be remapped for convenience.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the Back Button attachment comes with:

The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments. Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you're playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

This addition of back buttons isn't exactly unheard of, as the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Scuf controllers also have similar features.

It's a very strange time for PlayStation to launch a new controller accessory though, as the PlayStation 5 will arrive next year with a brand-new controller.

The controller will launch in the US on 23 January 2020, for US$29.99 (S$40).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.